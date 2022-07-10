CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A pipe replacement project in Chesterfield County will close a section of Old Gun Road near Cherokee Road on Monday and Tuesday.

The Virginia Department of Transportation says it will need to close Old Gun Road (Route 673) near Cherokee Road (Route 704) from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. on July 11 and July 12 for the project. Despite the work, VDOT says local property owners will have full access while the project is underway.

Here are the detour routes that will be posted for Monday and Tuesday.

Northbound Old Gun Rd. (Rt. 673) – Take Robious Rd. (Rt. 711) east to Huguenot Rd. (Rt. 147) north back to Old Gun Rd

Southbound Old Gun Rd. (Rt. 673) – Take E. Old Gun Rd. (Rt. 673) south to Huguenot Rd. (Rt. 147) south to Robious Rd. (Rt. 711) west back to Old Gun Rd

The project will move forward if the weather permits and those with questions about the project can contact VDOT’s customer service center at (800) 367-7623.