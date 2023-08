CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Mt Hermon Road was required to be closed Monday for emergency pipe replacement.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the road was closed from Genito Road to County Line Road. VDOT said crews were actively working to reopen the road, and expected it to be reopened by 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 21, weather permitting.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Anyone with questions about the project can call VDOT’s customer service center at 800-367-7623.