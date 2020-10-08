Section of South St. in Chesterfield County to close for repair until November

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Commuters can expect extended travel times through November along Route 1141 in Chesterfield County.

Starting Monday, October 19, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of South Street (Route 1141) over Timsbury Creek. According to a release, the closure is to allow for culvert repair and shoulder-widening work.

During construction, the following detour routes will be in place: