Section of South St. in Chesterfield County to close for repair until November

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Commuters can expect extended travel times through November along Route 1141 in Chesterfield County.
Starting Monday, October 19, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of South Street (Route 1141) over Timsbury Creek. According to a release, the closure is to allow for culvert repair and shoulder-widening work.
During construction, the following detour routes will be in place:
- South Street (Rt. 1141) east: Take Tipton St. (Rt. 1135) to Hill St. (Rt. 1135) to Milhorn St. (Rt. 1135) to Jefferson Davis Highway (Rt. 1/301) south to Harrowgate Rd. (Rt. 144) back to South St.
- South Street (Rt. 1141) west: Take Harrowgate Rd. (Rt. 144) to Jefferson Davis Highway (Rt. 1/301) north to Milhorn St. (Rt. 1135) to Hill St. (Rt. 1135) to Tipton St. (Rt. 1135) back to South St.