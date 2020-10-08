Section of South St. in Chesterfield County to close for repair until November

Chesterfield County

by: Olivia Jaquith

Posted: / Updated:
road-work-gfx-660x330_68783

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Commuters can expect extended travel times through November along Route 1141 in Chesterfield County.

Starting Monday, October 19, the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) will close a section of South Street (Route 1141) over Timsbury Creek. According to a release, the closure is to allow for culvert repair and shoulder-widening work.

During construction, the following detour routes will be in place:

  • South Street (Rt. 1141) east: Take Tipton St. (Rt. 1135) to Hill St. (Rt. 1135) to Milhorn St. (Rt. 1135) to Jefferson Davis Highway (Rt. 1/301) south to Harrowgate Rd. (Rt. 144) back to South St. 
  • South Street (Rt. 1141) west: Take Harrowgate Rd. (Rt. 144) to Jefferson Davis Highway (Rt. 1/301) north to Milhorn St. (Rt. 1135) to Hill St. (Rt. 1135) to Tipton St. (Rt. 1135) back to South St.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events