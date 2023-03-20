CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield residents living in the Winterpock area may see an increase in fire and emergency service crews as work continues to extinguish the coal refuse fire that was first reported in the county on March 8.

Starting Monday, March 20, Winterpock Road between Black and Coalboro roads is set to be temporarily closed from 9 a.m. to around 6 p.m. to allow fire units to safely work in the area of the fire. Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews will provide the Virginia Department of Energy with extra water resources to assist in cooling the smoldering coals.

On Friday, March 10, the Virginia Department of Energy reported that the pile is 100 by 30 feet, and said the fire is contained to a few spots within the larger mass.

The pile consists of material left over from the Bright Hope Coal Company which was operating in the area in 1877.

Crews begin work extinguishing a coal refuse fire in Chesterfield (Photo: 8News)

Chesterfield coal refuse fire (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Energy)

Chesterfield coal refuse fire (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Energy)

Chesterfield coal refuse fire (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Energy)

Chesterfield coal refuse fire (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Energy)

Chesterfield coal refuse fire (Courtesy of the Virginia Department of Energy)

Chesterfield said the section of Winterpock Road could be closed for a few days as crews work on extinguishing the fire. The Department of Energy expects the fire to be completely extinguished before the end of the week.

It was previously estimated to cost approximately $63,000 to remediate the problem.

Chesterfield said the fire marshal’s office is regularly monitoring the area.