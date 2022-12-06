CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A large police presence is responding to what Chesterfield officials are calling a “serious crash” early Tuesday morning.

The crash is located off Midlothian Turnpike, near the Powhite Parkway exit. Officers were called to the 7100 block of Tim Price Way at 6:31 a.m.

Several travel lanes on Midlothian Turnpike are closed as a result of the crash.

Police respond to a crash in Chesterfield Tuesday, Dec. 6 (Photo: Amir Massenburg/8News)

8News has crews on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information as it is available.