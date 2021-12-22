Shamin Hotels upsizing proposed Stonebridge hotel

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va (WRIC) — Shaman Hotels, which operates 66 hotels among five states, has announced they’re upsizing their proposed project in Stonebridge.

The plan, originally proposed in 2019, was a 200-room hotel and 10,000-square-foot conference center. The new plan adds 50 rooms and 15,000 square feet to the conference center, as well as a 10,000-square-foot terrace and resort-style pool with an outdoor bar.

The project site is right across Midlothian Turnpike from a planned mixed-use development on the site of the existing Spring Rock Green Center. The new Spring Rock Green Center will have an ice rink and sports entertainment facility.

Richmond Volleyball Club, the Richmond area’s largest volleyball facility, is also in the Stonebridge area and hosts several tournaments each year.

“The new hotel complements the exciting rise of sports tourism in the region and Chesterfield, including the proximity to the existing volleyball and future hockey facilities,” said Jack Berry, President of Richmond Region Tourism.