Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield in critical need of volunteer drivers and instructors

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Citing a critical need for volunteers, the Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield is seeking drivers over the age of 25 to take seniors to essential appointments and to pick up groceries.

The center said Tuesday that Chesterfield County, Colonial Heights, Chester and Hopewell are in the greatest need for these drivers. The nonprofit and interfaith organization, which was established in 2001, is made up of senior adults who donate their own time to help other seniors “remain independent in their own homes.”

The center is also trying to find volunteers to teach virtual classes online. “If you have a passion for a subject and would love to share it with our Adventures in Learning’s students, we would love for you to join us as we navigate our new normal,” the center said in a release. “Become a part of this close-knit volunteer community!”

Volunteers at the center have provided 2,010 free rides to necessary appointments and grocery shopping and have enrolled nearly 700 senors in the past year. The organization also helps with minor home repairs, making 123 visits in the last year.

For more information about The Shepherd’s Center of Chesterfield, call 804-706-6689 or visit shepcenter.org.