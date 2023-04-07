CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office has issued a warning to the community regarding jury duty-related scam phone calls.

According to authorities, the scam involves a phone caller who claims the victim of the scam has either missed jury duty, or a court appearance or have been issued a warrant. The scammer then tells the victim they owe a fine that must be paid.

A release from the sheriff’s office says that they will never request money over the phone. In addition, authorities warn that some scammers are capable of programming specific numbers to appear as the caller ID.

Chesterfield residents who want to confirm if they have missed jury duty can call the Chesterfield County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office at 804-751-4411.

Anyone who is a victim of this phone scam is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1269. Residents of other areas are encouraged to contact their respective local law enforcement agency.