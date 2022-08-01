CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital at a Cook Out restaurant on Sunday, July 31.

Police said the shooting occurred at the Cook Out at 8241 Midlothian Turnpike just before midnight. Upon arrival, officers found a woman who had been shot. Chesterfield Police said officers helped the victim at the scene before she was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.