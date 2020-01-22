Shooting investigation underway in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A shooting investigation is underway in Chesterfield, officers at the scene confirmed with 8News.

Police responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call in the 9300 block of Windwood Court around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Arriving officers told 8News one man was shot. They add that the victim apparently knew the shooter. There is no suspect information at this time, however. Additionally, the condition of the shooting victim is unknown.

Authorities were focusing on a vehicle parked outside a residence in the area.

An investigation is ongoing.

