Suspect dead after shootout with Chesterfield police

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating after a suspect died during a shootout involving a police officer early this morning.
According to authorities, officers went out to an address in the 17100 block of Lansmill Drive on Wednesday around 4:08 p.m. to serve a warrant. The suspect reportedly ran into the home when he saw Chesterfield Police approaching and refused to come outside for several hours.
On Thursday morning, officers obtained a warrant to enter the home.
Police said the suspect fied shots at the officers and the officers returned fire. The suspect was struck and killed.
No officers were injured during the shootout.
Officers are still on scene at this time. An investigation is underway.
This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.
