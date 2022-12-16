CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a suspect believed to have stolen alcohol several times from the Virginia ABC liquor store on Midlothian Turnpike.

“I think somebody’s money is real low,” said ABC customer Jacob Britt. “I hope they were going for money and not just to get drunk.”

Police said that in his most recent theft, the suspect stole an estimated $264 worth of alcohol.

“I can’t imagine spending that much,” Britt said. “I don’t even know how he even carried it out to tell you the truth.”

Police said the suspect has stolen from the same Midlothian location on three different occasions. One of the main products stolen was reportedly tequila — a luxury that Britt says is uncalled for.

“If I didn’t have the money for this. I wouldn’t be buying this. This is a luxury. This ain’t something you need to be doing,” Britt said.

Chesterfield Police say the person pictured is believed to be involved in three larceny incidents across the county. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to search for the suspect pictured above. Anyone with information on these thefts is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police Department at 804-748-1251.