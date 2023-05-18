CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A gunshot was fired at a hotel in Midlothian prompting the Chesterfield County Police Department to respond with a heavy presence in the area on Thursday.

Around midday, officers were called to the Extended Stay America hotel in the 200 block of Arboretum Place for a reported disturbance with a weapon.

Police said the incident started as a domestic dispute involving several people who knew each other. At one point, a woman attempted to pull out a gun and another man began wrestling him for control.

During the struggle, the gun went off. However, no one was shot, according to police.

A large police presence remains at the scene and the Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate. One person was arrested by police on scene for shooting into an occupied dwelling.

Shots were fired at a hotel in Chesterfield County prompting police to respond with a heavy presence in the area on Thursday. (Photo: Tyler Hall, 8News)

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.