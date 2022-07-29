CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) – When Chesterfield County residents go to the ballot box in November, they will be asked a new, $540 million question.

County leaders will want to know if residents think the county should issue a slate of bonds for new schools, parks and public safety buildings. The county has opted to hold a bond referendum in November, hoping to get public approval for the debt — which will in turn allow the county to pay extremely low interest rates.

This isn’t the first time the county has held a bond referendum. In 2013, Chesterfield authorized $451 million in bonds, which would be around $573 today, meaning the county is proposing a slightly smaller debt load this time around.

To learn more about exactly what those bonds will go towards, click BELOW: