CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a serious accident on Sunday evening in Chesterfield.

Chesterfield County Police say around 6 p.m. a vehicle was traveling near the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Old Hundred Road when the driver swerved to avoid hitting another vehicle, lost control and flipped.

One person was ejected from the car as a result of the crash.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.