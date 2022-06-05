CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield has several events planned this month to commemorate Juneteenth, a federal holiday on June 19 that celebrates the emancipation of enslaved African Americans in the United States.

Read on to learn about activities taking place throughout the county and the region that remember this historic occasion.

Fight For Freedom: The 116th at Dutch Gap

When: Saturday, June 11

What: Get the history lesson behind how hundreds of United States Colored Troops (USCT) dug the Dutch Gap Canal on the James River to get past Confederate-controlled territory during the Civil War. The USCT were also present in Galveston, Texas when General Granger sent word to enslaved communities that they were now freed from slavery. Admission is $20. Guided tours are offered from 10 a.m. to noon. Visit the Henrico website for details.

Who’s Behind the Name: The Story of Maggie Lena Walker

When: Saturday, June 11

What: Learn about the life and career of Maggie Lena Walker, a Richmond native who was a philanthropist, teacher and the first African American woman in the U.S. to establish and run a bank. Ajena Cason Rogers, the supervisory park ranger at the Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site will tell Walker’s story starting at noon at Castlewood, located on 10201 Iron Bridge Road. Call 804-751-4946 to reserve a spot.

Juneteenth Jubilee

When: Saturday, June 11

What: Guests are invited to the Meadowdale Library, located at 4301 Meadowdale Boulevard, to learn about the history of the Juneteenth holiday through music, dance and storytelling. The event is free. Registration is required for visitors of all ages and can be done on Chesterfield County Public Library’s website.

A Celebration of Jazz with Victor Haskins & SKEIN

When: Wednesday, June 15

What: An evening of jazz will take place at the Perkinson Center for the Arts and Education, located at 11810 Centre Street, from 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are required to attend — more information can be found here.

Open House at Pleasant View School

When: Saturday, June 18

What: The Pleasant View school – built in 1930 – serves as an example of a one-room schoolhouse that educated African American children during Virginia’s era of racial segregation. The building operated as an elementary school until 1947. Original artifacts, including desks and blackboards, are on display. Tours are free and on-site parking is available. Prospective visitors can call 804-751-4946 for details.

Juneteenth in the Park

When: Sunday, June 19

What: This outdoor event at Pocahontas State Park, located on 10301 State Park Road, offers visitors the opportunity to learn about the Juneteenth holiday and the experiences of Black Virginians in the Commonwealth’s state park system, including Pocahontas State Park. Food trucks, vendors and other forms of entertainment and activities will be on the site. Fees apply for admission and parking. More information can be found on the Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation website.

Anyone interested in learning more about Chesterfield’s Juneteenth events can visit the county website or email juneteenth@chesterfield.gov.