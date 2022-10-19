CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Small business owners in Chester are looking for answers after they say someone has been vandalizing their property.

Cassidy Toombs, owner of Hoo’s Pickin’ gift shop said that the business has been vandalized twice over the last few weeks.

“It makes me angry,” Toombs said.

Photos shared with 8News show the Toombs’ wagon was knocked over and damaged and her antique windows were broken. She said the vandalism took place around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday.

(Photos courtesy of Cassidy Toombs)

“It’s discouraging because you leave your business at night, and this is your baby,” Toombs said. “You put your blood, sweat and tears into it and then you come and see somebody has tried to destroy it … They’ve tried to pry open our windows multiple times, it’s just frustrating.”

Hoo’s Pickin’ wasn’t the only business to be vandalized. Trey Grant, the owner of Grant Coffee Company said that a man in the following image was caught on video pulling down signs from Wally’s Sweet Spot and vandalizing chairs at Grant Coffee Company. Both businesses are within walking distance of one another.

(Photo courtesy of Trey Grant)

“We need to stay close-knit to each other because I wouldn’t have got what I’ve got if I didn’t talk to them too,” Toombs said.

Chesterfield County Police said they are looking into these incidents but did not yet know if they are linked.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Toombs said she’s holding out hope that whoever is responsible will be held accountable.

“It’s disheartening but we’ll find out who it is,” she said.