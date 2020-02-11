Small fire breaks out at Old Buckingham Station apartments

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — No one was injured after a small fire broke out at Chesterfield’s Old Buckingham Stations Apartment Monday night.

Crews were called to the 1300 bock of Buckingham Station Drive just after 8 p.m. According to fire crews on scene, the minor fire occurred on the back deck. There was minimal damage inside the apartment.

RELATED: Investigation continues into cause of massive fire at Old Buckingham Station apartments

No one was displaced.

Fire marshals were called to the scene to investigate what caused the fire.

The incident is the latest in a string of fires at the Old Buckingham Station Apartments. Last year, about 40 firefighters were called to a massive blaze on Nov. 23 that ultimately impacted 19 apartment units and 35 residents. Two cats and a dog were also killed.

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

Photo courtesy of Christian Davies

LATEST STORIES: