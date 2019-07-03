Small plane flips off the runway at Chesterfield County Airport

Midlothian man taken to hospital with serious injuries

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities responded to the Chesterfield County Airport Tuesday evening after a small plane overturned off the runway. The pilot of the homebuilt aircraft, identified by state police as 69-year-old Jake Labello, suffered serious injuries.

“We are currently on scene with a small plane off the runway overturned,” a Chesterfield Fire spokesperson told 8News when authorities were on the scene. “One patient being treated for injuries. No fire or other hazards at this time.”

Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the plane “was taxiing on the runway when it inadvertently left the ground, came back down and skidded off the runway.” The plane overturned and the pilot was entrapped.

Labello was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

