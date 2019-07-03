1  of  5
Breaking News
20-year-old dead after being shot multiple times in Petersburg 2 dead, several injured in I-95 near Spotsylvania crash Authorities investigate gas explosion at Florida shopping plaza Southern California reels from 7.1 quake DirectTV customers, you no longer have WRIC-TV. Click here to find out more

Small plane flips off the runway at Chesterfield County Airport

Chesterfield County

Midlothian man taken to hospital with serious injuries

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities responded to the Chesterfield County Airport Tuesday evening after a small plane overturned off the runway. The pilot of the homebuilt aircraft, identified by state police as 69-year-old Jake Labello, suffered serious injuries.

“We are currently on scene with a small plane off the runway overturned,” a Chesterfield Fire spokesperson told 8News when authorities were on the scene. “One patient being treated for injuries. No fire or other hazards at this time.”

Virginia State Police said a preliminary investigation revealed that the plane “was taxiing on the runway when it inadvertently left the ground, came back down and skidded off the runway.” The plane overturned and the pilot was entrapped.

Labello was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Richmond Headlines

More Richmond

Chesterfield Headlines

More Chesterfield County

Henrico Headlines

More Henrico County

Hanover Headlines

More Hanover County

The Tri-Cities Headlines

More The Tri-Cities

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events