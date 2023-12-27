CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Fire and EMS is investigating after smoke was reported inside the Johnston-Willis Surgical Center, which resulted in an evacuation.

The Center is located near Midlothian Turnpike in the North Chesterfield area and is connected to the Johnston-Willis Hospital.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield County Fire and EMS said that when firefighters arrived on scene during the evening on Wednesday, Dec. 27, they found no fire. However, responders did find a “small amount of smoke” in the building.

The surgical center was evacuated as a precaution, and has since been given the ‘all clear,’ according to the spokesperson.