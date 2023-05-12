CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County School Board adopted its annual budget at a meeting on May 9, but school board members warn that the “bare bones” approach can’t go on forever.

Tuesday’s vote marked a turning point, but not the end, of a months-long process that began with a $16 million budget gap and has been complicated by a deadlocked state budget process in Richmond.

Rolling the Dice

The plan adopted on Tuesday, according to Chesterfield Schools’ Chief Financial Officer Bob Meister, was “really a stop-gap or interim budget to get us started over the course of the year.”

That’s because the General Assembly is still trying to hammer out a deal, on which hinges millions of dollars for local school divisions like Chesterfield.

Right now, there are two competing proposals from the State Senate and House of Delegates. On the senate side, Democrats are proposing to use most of the state’s budget surplus on education and other spending priorities, which would leave Chesterfield Schools with their own surplus of $2 million, forestalling further cuts.

Meister called that plan “clearly the best case scenario in this case.”

But on the House side, Republicans are prioritizing corporate and income tax cuts that would give corporations a $524 billion break and reduce the top income tax bracket (which most Virginians fall into) by 0.25%.

If that proposal were adopted in full, the school division expects to see their budget gap widen to about $13 million.

Chesterfield faces a budget gap that could range into the tens of millions depending on the actions of the General Assembly. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

And if no deal is reached at all, the state will go with the default “skinny budget.” That would be a fiscal disaster for the school division, widening the budget gap to $20 million.

While no clear deal has yet emerged — and non is expected until June — Meister said it’s clear that at the very least the school division has to prepare for some cuts.

“The odds of the senate proposal coming to fruition is pretty low, so there will be almost certainly some reduction,” he told the school board.

Trimming the Fat?

While the budget talks go on, the school board has agreed to a $12 million holdback from the county to balance the budget. Those are funds that the school board has identified uses for, but will only get access to if the state budget frees them up later this year.

But the things being cut back aren’t frivolous expenditures.

“The superintendent’s proposed budget was truly a needs-based budget,” Meister said.

While the holdback is in place, the school division will pause on hiring for “expansion” positions — instructional and support positions not mandated by state standards, but needed to keep class sizes down as students move to Chesterfield.

“Overall, what we have to work with and our resources that we have, in my opinion are not sufficient to keep us where we are,” said board member Kathryn Haines. “We’re going to be looking at increasing class sizes.”

Meister said the division still intends to recruit for existing open positions, and touted a 7% pay rise for “school based positions” — along with a $23/hour starting wage for bus drivers — as achievements that survived the fiscal turmoil.

Still, Haines said Chesterfield, which spends less per student on day-to-day instructional costs than any of its peers, can’t afford the kinds of cuts made necessary by the budget shortfall.

Chesterfield spends less per student on instruction than any of its peers, but spends relatively more on new and upgraded facilities. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

That’s likely because Chesterfield School enrollment has grown rapidly over the last decade — and is expected to continue doing so. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Meister noted that the division added 1,600 students last year — and is expected to add a similar number again this year.

That means constant investment in new and upgraded schools, but also expanding costs for instruction.

This year’s operating budget — excluding targeted grants and food service — totals $890.5 million. That’s a $54 million increase from last year, but that money also means less than it might appear.

When you adjust for inflation, the increase is only around $13 million, or about 1.5% over last year’s budget.

Meanwhile, student enrollment grew by 2.3% last year — essentially threatening to wipe those increases in operating budget out.

“If we’re just keeping the lights on and keeping our teachers paid and providing chairs for students, that’s not the level of excellence that I think our families deserve,” said school board member Dot Heffron.

As for why the school division has been put in this precarious position, there are a number of possible explanations. Localities have complained for years that the state’s formula for education funding and penchant for unfunded mandates make life harder for local schools.

At the same time, Chesterfield County has slashed its property tax rate, the primary source of funding for schools, over the past two decades, reducing their ability to fund education locally.