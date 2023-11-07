CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The family of 80-year-old Stanley D. Sweeney — a cyclist who died after being hit by a car over the weekend — has spoken about about Sweeney’s passions and his immense love for his family.

The crash that ultimately caused Sweeney’s death happened on Sunday, Nov. 5 after he was biking and was hit by a car traveling the same direction.

The driver, Mahmoud Khattab, remained at the scene. He was issued a summons for reckless driving.

Sweeney was taken to a nearby hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries at the time, according to police. However, on Monday, Nov. 6, Sweeney died as a result of his injuries from the crash.

Kirk Sweeney — Stanley’s son — shared the following about his father:

“Our father was beloved by all that knew him. He lived with a unique vibrance and enthusiasm for life, people and adventure. He truly lived life to its fullest, and was first and foremost, devoted to his wife of 56+ years, his two sons, and his four grandchildren, who he adored, and they adored him even more.”

“He taught us so much about unconditional love, and exuberance for life. He was full of passion, and his interests were far and wide. Particular passions included art, especially painting, kayaking, music, food, mountains and water, and sports such as running and biking. His greatest passion was his family, who he led with grace, kindness and love.”

Stanley D. Sweeney (Courtesy of Kirk Sweeney)

The Chesterfield County Police Department is continuing to investigate the crash.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.