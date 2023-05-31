CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A 25-year-old fugitive charged with murder in South Carolina was taken into custody in Chesterfield County after a police chase on Interstate 95.

A spokesperson for Chesterfield Police has confirmed at around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 30, officers were called in to assist Virginia State Police in locating a car driven by the suspect — David Delgado Jr., 25, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, — in a possible Oconee County homicide.

An officer taking part in the search caught sight of the suspect vehicle speeding up I-95 North and successfully pulled the car over. Police say Delgado then lied to the officer about his identity and fled the traffic stop, taking off down the road in his car. Officers reportedly immediately followed his vehicle.

While attempting to evade police, Delgado lost control of his car and crashed as he was attempting to take the I-95/288 interchange. For a short while, police said Delgado tried to run away from officers, but soon began following officers’ commands and was apprehended without further incident.

Oconee County is around a seven-hour drive from where Delgado was apprehended in Chesterfield. Philadelphia lies just five hours further up I-95 North.

After being taken to an area hospital to be evaluated Delgado was arrested and taken to Chesterfield County Jail. He was charged with reckless driving, false identity to law enforcement, eluding and being a fugitive from another jurisdiction.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Philadelphia native faces extradition to South Carolina on charges of murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime in connection to the death of a 26-year-old woman who investigators say he was in a relationship with. The body of the woman was found near an intersection in Seneca, a city within Oconee County, Monday evening.

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office said that the investigation into the woman’s death remains ongoing.