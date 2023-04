A South Carolina man was caught stealing diesel fuel from construction sites in Chesterfield County. (Photo: Sgt. Rollins, Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A South Carolina man was arrested after police say he was caught stealing diesel fuel in Chesterfield.

According to Sgt. Rollins of Chesterfield Police, the man was arrested after he had been seen stealing diesel fuel from construction sites. He had been towing a pickup truck with large containers of fuel in the bed.

Suspicious activity in Chesterfield can be reported by calling Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.