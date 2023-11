CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Drivers saw multiple closed lanes on Interstate 95 due to a vehicle crash, according to Virginia Department of Transportation.

On Tuesday, Nov. 28, two southbound travel lanes on I-95 near Exit 67, just south of the Pocahontas Parkway interchange were closed due to a vehicle crash.

At 10:44 p.m., VDOT reported the crash to be cleared, and both lanes are now open.