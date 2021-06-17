Southbound lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway in Chesterfield closed due to motorcycle accident

The Chesterfield County Police Department said southbound lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway have been closed due to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle. (Photo: 8News Photographer Sam Hooper)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department said southbound lanes on Jefferson Davis Highway have been closed due to a vehicle accident involving a motorcycle.

Police said the accident occurred at about 2:45 p.m. on June 17, at the intersection of Jefferson Davis Highway and Happy Hill Road. They said an SUV was turning left from northbound Jefferson Davis Highway onto Happy Hill Road when it was hit by a motorcycle traveling south on Jefferson Davis.

CCPD said all southbound lanes of Jefferson Davis Highway are closed to traffic, which is being diverted onto Happy Hill Road. Only one northbound lane of Jefferson Davis is open.

Police expect the road will be closed for a couple of hours and drivers should find alternative routes.

