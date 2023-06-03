CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office will hold a special concert and program on Saturday dedicated to bringing music to those serving time in the Chesterfield County Jail.

Performing artist Matt Butler will hold a special concert at the Chesterfield County Jail on Saturday, June 3 at 10 a.m. that will include a special workshop and participation session with past and current members of the Helping Addicts Recover Progressively (HARP) program.

This will be Butler’s third concert at the Chesterfield Jail. He is the founder of Art That Serves, an organization dedicated to bringing the arts to incarcerated populations.

The event will not be open to the public, but will be livestreamed on Facebook.

Butler’s concert at the Chesterfield County Jail will take place one day after his studio album “Reckless Son” released on Friday, June 2.