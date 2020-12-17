Special Design District could result in first mixed-use ordinance in Chesterfield County

A conceptual rendering presented at the Chesterfield County Planning Commission’s Nov. 17 meeting shows how new buildings could be constructed closer to the road and parking could be moved primarily to the rear of buildings to make the area more pedestrian-friendly. (Photo: Chesterfield County/Midlothian Community Special Area Plan)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — An implementation committee is moving forward with work on the proposed Midlothian Special Design District plans, which could prove to be historic in Chesterfield County.

According to the Work Program Progress Report presented at Tuesday afternoon’s Chesterfield County Planning Commission meeting, this work involves identifying residential areas to bring forward in the implementation of this plan.

In November, new renderings were revealed, showing how a reimagined Midlothian Turnpike could look if given a “Main Street” feeling as part of the Midlothian Community Special Area Plan.

“The purpose and intent of the Midlothian Special Design District is to implement the design recommendations of the Midlothian Community Special Area Plan and recognize the area’s cultural, architectural and historic heritage,” the Planning Commission said in a statement to 8News. “It is the purpose of this district to maintain and reinforce the character, identity and pedestrian scale by enhancing existing development patterns, encouraging highly-integrated infill development, promoting redevelopment of underutilized land and providing amenities in order to create a vibrant village environment to live, work, learn, play and visit.”

According to a statement, the Midlothian Implementation Committee was formed after the adoption of this plan to transform the Village of Midlothian.

“The committee consists of community members with varying interests and professional expertise,” the Planning Commission said.

(Photo: Chesterfield County/Midlothian Community Special Area Plan)

County officials say the Midlothian Implementation Committee first took on the task of reviewing and updating office and commercial design standards for this special district. Now, staff and the committee are in the process of developing similar design standards to address multifamily and mixed-use development within the area.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Planning Manager Steve Haasch said that work to bring the Midlothian Community Special Area Plan to life could result in the county’s first mixed-use ordinance.

A mixed-use development consists of one or more lots constructed as a cohesive project and designed with a blend of various compatible uses such as commercial, residential, and insitutional.

“Both the Office and Commercial and the Multifamily/Mixed Use standards will go out for general community review before ultimately going through the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors Public Hearing process,” the Planning Commission said in a statement.

The next Chesterfield County Planning Commission meeting is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2021.