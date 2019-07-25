Speeds top 110 mph in police chase that ends in a crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — State Police and Chesterfield Police are looking for the driver of a car that crashed after not pulling over during a traffic stop.

State Police tried to pull over the driver near the Wilkinson Road exit of I-95. The driver was going over 95 miles-per-hour when police tried pulling him over.

The chase then entered Chesterfield County, with the driver losing control and crashing at Belmont Road and Turner Road behind a Valero gas station. The driver then ran away.

Once caught, the driver will be charged with felony eluding, reckless driving, and hit-and-run.

