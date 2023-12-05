CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Sports Backers Tacky Light Run will close many roads throughout the county on Saturday.

The Chesterfield County Police Department said the following roads will close:

The southbound lanes of North Woolridge Road will be shut down at Walton Park Road from 9 a.m. until likely after midnight.

The northbound lanes of North Woolridge Road will be shut down at Grove Hill Road from 1 p.m. until likely after midnight.

Much of the Walton Park subdivision will be closed to all vehicle traffic from 5 p.m. until about 9 p.m.

Chesterfield County Police said drivers should plan for alternate routes.

To view a course map and a full list of road closures, drivers can visit Sports Backers’ website.