CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — While most of us are trying to spread holiday cheer this time of year, others are trying to take it.

Police are still searching for two masked individuals who were caught on security cameras entering multiple cars in the Midlothian area on Monday, Nov. 13 and stealing a variety of items, including a gun.

Chesterfield County Police Department representatives confirmed one vehicle — which has since been recovered in Richmond — was stolen from the same neighborhood that night.

In the camera footage, taken from a home-security system, a young person wearing all black — except for a multi-colored cloth draped over their face — can be seen entering and rummaging around two Hondas.

A second individual, also wearing a face cover, later joins. The pair appeared to go through the glove compartments and other nooks in the vulnerable vehicles.

The surveillance video showed how unlocked car doors can serve as a welcome mat for bad actors looking looking for crimes of opportunity. The otherwise quiet community — isolated from hustle and bustle — borders the Swift Creek reservoir. It boasts a luxury pool and fitness center. The neighborhood is adorned with flowers and Christmas décor, but not immune to grinches.

According to officials, 243 guns were stolen from cars in Henrico County in 2022 — 65% of which were taken from unlocked cars.

CCPD’s released footage shows viewers just how easily both thieves were able to access the cars, which then armed the criminals. Officials urge people to triple check that their car doors are locked, even when the vehicle is parked somewhere that may feel safe. This recent incident is also a reminder to never leave or store weapons in a vehicle.

Police are still looking for the individuals seen in the surveillance video and ask anyone who may have information about this incident to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.