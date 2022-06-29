CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are currently at the scene of a stabbing in Chesterfield that has left at least two people injured Wednesday afternoon.

At approximately 12:23 p.m. on June 29, officers responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on the 10300 block of Iron Mill Road.

According to Liz Caroone of Chesterfield Police, the suspect involved in the stabbing has been detained. The suspect and the victims are known to each other, Caroone added.

Chesterfield Police said there does not appear to be a threat to the community at this time. The severity of the victim’s injuries are not known.

The scene where the stabbing occurred on Wednesday afternoon. Credit: Forrest Shelor / 8News