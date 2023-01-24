CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A section of Branders Bridge Road was left at a standstill after it was blocked by a train for several hours Tuesday.

The train crossing is located between Weldon Street and Wakefield Avenue. At 9:48 a.m. Chesterfield Fire and EMS said the train had been stalled at the crossing “for a few hours,” and said CSX, the train company, was not able to give an expected time for the train to clear the crossing.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area, and can use the following detour: