Starplast USA to develop new plastics manufacturing facility in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Governor Ralph Northam announced that Starplast USA, a subsidiary of Israeli company Starplast, will invest $17.7 million to develop a new manufacturing facility in Chesterfield.

Starplast USA produces high-performance plastic products, like plastic housewares, garden storage and toys.

Virginia competed with Ohio and Pennsylvania for the project but ultimately came out as the chosen destination that will create 300 new jobs over five years, according to the office of the governor.

“We are so pleased to see global manufacturers like Starplast USA planting their roots right here in Virginia,” said Governor Northam. “Our strategic East Coast location, world-class port facilities, competitive operating costs, and robust manufacturing workforce, make us a prime destination for international companies. We welcome a long partnership with Starplast USA and look forward to their future success.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Chesterfield County and the Greater Richmond Partnership to secure the project.

“Starplast chose Chesterfield County for its new manufacturing operation because the geographic location is very attractive, especially given its proximity to the East Coast and the Port of Virginia,” said Starplast Chief Executive Officer Danny Schwartz. “Additionally, Virginia – and in particular the Richmond area – has a strong workforce with readily-available talent.”