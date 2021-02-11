‘Start stepping in our shoes’: Chesterfield student calls for representation on CCPS School Board

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Secondary students in the Chesterfield County Public Schools (CCPS) system have been given the green light to join their elementary counterparts in returning to in-person instruction starting March 9. But for those families that choose to keep their children engaged in remote learning, one James River High School freshman, backed by the petition signatures of more than 13,000 students, parents, and teachers, says there is much work to be done by the CCPS School Board.

Katelyn Sladek started a petition online in early January to call on the CCPS School Board to reinstate Wednesdays off and give the option of pass/fail grades for the duration of this unprecedented school year impact by a global pandemic.

As of Feb. 10, the petition has garnered more than 13,000 signatures. Sladek says she has heard the struggles of residents throughout Chesterfield County, but she has not been contacted by the CCPS School Board.

“This year is not school as usual, and we cannot treat it as such,” Sladek said at Tuesday’s night’s CCPS School Board meeting. “Students spend six hours a day staring at a screen, then spend the next three to six hours doing homework, and right when you think you’re finished, another day’s worth of homework is on your plate, and the cycle continues and continues. This is creating a mental health crisis and an education crisis, too.”

Though Sladek says she has enjoyed virtual learning, many of her peers have not, and their grades have suffered.

“Last semester, one in six students in this district failed at least two classes,” she said. “I mean, you try learning Biology, Math, Art, Music via a screen. Try learning online with an unstable internet connection, going in and out of the Meet.”

Public Comment periods during CCPS School Board meetings are meant to allow citizens of the County to speak on either agenda or non-agenda items. Members of the public may speak before the School Board, but Board members do not return comment during this period.

“You all must start stepping in our shoes as you make these decisions, and maybe you cannot do that, which is why I’m asking that you not only return Wednesdays to the student body, but also get some student representation on the Board,” Sladek said. “Our voices are needed, maybe now more than ever. The system is flawed, even outside of virtual learning. But we have ideas. We can help.”

CCPS has a student advisory committee that works with the Superintendent to provide input. Two students from each school serve on the committee. The Superintendent provides recommendations based on their input to the School Board.

“The School Board, Superintendent and staff continue to receive input from students, staff, parents and community members,” CCPS Director of Government, Policy & Media Relations Shawn Smith said in a statement to 8News. “We will adapt our practices as and if necessary while ensuring we remain in compliance with applicable law and regulations.”