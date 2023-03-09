RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Chesterfield schools face an $8 million budget shortfall, county leaders are pointing the finger at state lawmakers, who they say haven’t adequately supported education in the Commonwealth.

Chesterfield County Public Schools originally faced a $16 million shortfall based on revenue projections from the county and estimates of potential state funding, but now the county has slashed that amount in half to just $8 million.

Chesterfield county has allocated an additional $8 million, including $3 million in deferred spending, to help plug a budget shortfall in the school division. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

In a work session on Wednesday, March 8, county officials and elected leaders met to lay out the state of the budget, emphasizing their efforts to support the school division.

Ann Coker, who represents the Bermuda District on the school board, said the board was “truly appreciative” of the efforts made by the board of supervisors to provide additional funding, but that the rapid growth in student enrollments meant the remaining $8 million was absolutely necessary — whether it ultimately comes from the state or the county.

“We are projected with new student enrollment of 1,600 students,” Coker said, presenting slides showing that new student growth accounted for an additional $13 million in this year’s budget, with maintenance on the school division’s “mega-trailers” — introduced to ease overcrowding — costing an additional $500,000.

Chesterfield schools are one of the fastest-growing school divisions in Virginia — and are expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

The General Assembly still has to meet in a special conference session to hash out differences between the budget adopted by the House of Delegates and State Senate, with the House version widening the school division’s deficit by an estimated $5 million and the Senate version directing an extra $10 million to the school division.

“We’re really hoping that the state budget will land closer to the senate side so we can receive some additional revenue,” she said.

Part of the problem is that the school board was obligated to finalize its budget in February and the county is obligated to finish work on its budget by May 1. The General Assembly, meanwhile, will not reconvene to discuss the budget until April 12 — and even then, there is no guarantee they will actually reach a workable compromise.

“I find it really ridiculous that the state puts us in this position,” said Merv Daugherty, Chesterfield superintendent.

Still, county officials expressed hope that the state would make up the $8 million gap.

“I don’t think $8 million is a bridge too far,” said Matt Harris, who leads the county’s budget process. “We remain hopeful, but the good news today is that the gap is half what it was at the beginning of the month.”

Harris told 8News that after conversations with the county’s representatives in the General Assembly, it’s still impossible to predict where the state’s budget will eventually land. But he added that they’ve prepared a “menu” of options based on all of the possible budget scenarios.

The County has committed to filling half of a $16 million budget gap in the local school division, but still awaits state action on the remaining $8 million. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

Jim Ingle, supervisor for the Bermuda District, said the budget confusion has led to criticism from constituents.

“We’ve gotten a lot of emails from people asking us to fully fund a budget when we don’t even know what the gap actually is,” he said.

He added part of the issue stems from unfunded mandates passed down by the state — requirements the county must meet that don’t come with the funds needed to fulfill them.

“Normally if the state says there’s a 7% increase, they take credit for the 7% increase,” Ingle said. “But they actually only put in about 3.5% if the locality matches it — and if they can’t match, that locality gets nothing.”

The county will hold several public hearings on the budget over the next few weeks, which residents can attend at locations around the county or through a virtual event on March 16. You can view information on participating in those meetings on the county’s website.