CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — As Chesterfield prepares its budget, local leaders say they expect another season of uncertainty in the state Capitol — but have committed to closing a $17 million gap in the school budget.

“The state is having a real tough time in recent years producing a budget in a time frame that’s meaningful to anyone,” said Matt Harris, deputy county administrator. “That seems to be the case again this year.”

But the county — and the local school division — are required by law to adopt a budget by early April. While state lawmakers have made some promises this session, Harris said the county would take a “trust, but verify” approach to funding supposedly on the way from the state.

The difficulties have been compounded by uncertain winds blowing in the national economy, with Harris noting that despite a strong recovery from early-COVID woes, signs of a slowdown are now appearing close to home.

A slowdown in retail sales — a major source of revenue for the county — is one of several factors that have led county budget planners to urge caution. (Courtesy of Chesterfield County)

“It’s, albeit a little bit painful, but vitally important that everyone understand that our forecast from a revenue perspective is rooted in something that’s very real and we want to be transparent in that,” he said.

Harris emphasized that extremely low unemployment and rising labor costs mean that retaining county employees will be a challenge, and that “making sure that we can be competitive from a salary perspective” will have to be a priority.

That’s a concern that was highlighted by Chesterfield Superintendent Merv Daugherty in a letter penned earlier this year about the school division’s own budget process.

“Throughout the country, schools continue to face staffing shortages in critical areas,” he wrote. “We know we must offer competitive salaries to recruit and retain the most qualified teachers and staff.”

Earlier this year, Daugherty spoke out after county revenue projections left the school division with an expected $17 million shortfall, which he warned would make cuts to school services necessary.

But now, the county appears poised to cover that gap, highlighting an extra $17 million for schools on a breakdown of the county budget.

Supervisor Chris Winslow expressed frustration with the conversation around the budget shortfall, saying the county has consistently supported school spending.

“To me, we’ve been responsive to requests from the school division not just once a year but throughout the year,” Winslow said.

Still, Chesterfield has consistently had lower per-pupil spending than neighboring localities like Henrico and Richmond, leading a citizen oversight board to write that the county was “not fulfilling its obligation” to fund education.

Chesterfield will hold a series of public meetings over the next month, which citizens can attend by following instructions on the county’s website. The board is expected to finalize its budget by April 6.