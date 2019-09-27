State Police looking for a man accused of stealing a car who hit VSP vehicle during pursuit

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — A man accused of stealing a car is on the run this morning after State Police say he led police on a chase down Interstate- 95 for more than 20 miles.

A trooper tried to pull the man over at the Lombardy Street exit, but he refused to stop. He drove south on I-95, hit a State Police vehicle, before losing control and crashing at Swift Creek.

The man then left his car and ran into the woods. Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Police are helping State Troopers find the man.

No state troopers were hurt in the chase.

