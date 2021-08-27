Step right up: Chesterfield County Fair returns with rides, funnel cake and fun

CHESTERFIELD, VA. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Fair is back in full swing after it was canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19.

Attendees can enjoy fair classics such as funnel cakes, fried oreos and plenty of rides, along with new attractions like a featured chainsaw artist. There will also be live music every night and a beer garden.

“It’s like Christmas morning here. All the work comes to fruition,” said General Manager Brenda White.



White said because many organizers and vendors only see each other once a year, last year’s cancelation was disappointing.

“It was like not seeing your family last year,” White said.

Growing COVID-19 cases are still forcing some big events, like the Virginia Pridefest, to postpone or cancel.

8News asked White about the decision not to cancel this year. She said the show must go on.

“The expense and time and effort that’s involved with these vendors, they’ve come from all over the place as far as Florida,” White said. “We just want them to be able to come to a safe environment and feel safe.”

The fair is mostly outdoors and masks are optional everywhere, including indoors.

“If you’re not feeling well and you have such and such symptoms, please stay away and respect others,” she said.

It’s going to be hot, but Keith Armstead, the owner of Bubble Shooters, said that’s okay.

“You learn to be thankful for what you get in these times,” Armstead said, adding he’s just happy to be back.

“The most important thing is to see the smiles again on people’s faces,” Armstead said.

Armstead told 8News that fairs are huge for business.

“It’s one thing to go from some income to less income. But when you go from income to no income, nobody can be prepared for that,” he said. “Even this year I see some vendors that are normally here that didn’t make it. They had to close their businesses.”

The owner of Big Huberts BBQ, Barry Clark, is also thankful to be at the fair again.

“We’re just gonna give it our best and hope the turnout is really good this year,” he said.

White said COVID-19 vaccines are also offered inside the fair and that the health department helped set that up.

The fair will run from Aug. 27 to Sept. 4. Admission is $10 for adults, $7 for seniors, $4 for children between 4 to 12 years old and free for children 3 years old and younger.