CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A driver has been arrested after a police chase Friday, which ended when the vehicle went airborne and landed on a parked car.

Just before 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 29, police said officers found a stolen vehicle and began a chase near the intersection of Route 10 and Chester Road.

Officers pursued the vehicle east on Route 10 and deployed spike strips, which the stolen vehicle swerved to avoid.

Police said the vehicle ran off the road, down an embankment in the 2700 block of West Hundred Road, in front of Fire Co. 14, and then back up an embankment, after which the vehicle went airborne.

The vehicle then landed on top of a vehicle in the parking lot of a Verizon store, located in the 2600 block of W. Hundred Rd.

The driver of the stolen vehicle is in custody, according to police, and is being seen at an area hospital. The passenger in the vehicle was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending, police said.