CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County’s heavily used Otterdale Road is back open after being closed for long-term construction — but some projects may still delay drivers in the area.

A week after Otterdale Road re-opened, Chesterfield County residents, like Megan Wiley, were thrown for a loop when their commute through the busy road was once again interrupted by construction traffic.

“We drove it today and we hit the one back down and we were like ‘No! Don’t close again!'” Wiley told 8News.

More roadwork forced a two-lane strip of the road into stop-and-go, alternating, single lane traffic.

Chesterfield County has been rolling out its separate $26 million drainage project in phases, so neighbors in the area are no strangers to construction work. The community has seen improvements like a new bridge, draining features and fixed shoulders across the Horsepen and Blackman Creek areas. The most recent changes began in May, along the Otterdale Branch Crossing strip, this is what caused the road to close.

“We’d have to reroute and drive all the way around down Woolridge to come all the way back up, down parts of Otterdale,” Wiley said.

Last week, County officials announced the road was opening six months early.

“We were all super excited,” Wiley said about the announcement. “It took our 20 minute commute down to 10 minutes to our son’s school.”

Wiley said she and her family are relieved the troublesome road is getting some care and attention.

“It’s extremely up and down,” Wiley said about the road. “It’s windy when it storms. It floods as well.”

There will be some apparent finishing touches and short-term fixes over the next few months, like what drivers experienced on Thursday, to address problems like flooding on the road.

“I would like to see the road open and be kept open for all of us that are around it and who use it as almost a daily commute,” Wiley said. “Also, notification. Let us know in the community what is going on with the road, so that we can prepare.

Wiley told 8News that, prior to the road re-opening, the detour made her son’s school bus ride so long he wouldn’t get home until sometimes after 4:00 p.m. and he even fell asleep once during the lengthy ride, causing him to miss his stop.

Officials clarified that many of the small-scale construction projects seen in certain parts of the road are short-term work zones and will not hinder traffic for prolonged periods of time. They also added that the large-scale drainage project is separate from certain and that it is still on track to be complete by May 2024.