Correction: A previous version of this article incorrectly stated the role of Chesterfield Police in the application process.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Months after Chesterfield leaders introduced stricter rules to regulate massage parlors, those guidelines are not being enforced.

Chesterfield County leaders previously told 8News they were working to address a nationwide trend of prostitution and human trafficking in massage parlors. Despite having regulations in place since the ’70s, stricter rules were approved during the board’s September meeting, giving businesses 60 days after its approval to comply through an application process to avoid civil or criminal charges.

The ordinance requires businesses to:

Reinstitute a requirement for both massage clinics and massage therapists to obtain a permit from the county, which will include a criminal background check. Require the clinic and therapists to display their county permits publicly. Issue photo identification cards to therapists that must be produced upon inspection of the police department. Require clinics to maintain a register containing the name and date of employment of each licensed therapist employed at the clinic. Establish hours of operation for massage clinics. Modify the definition of massage in accordance with current state law definitions. Provide for revocation of the county permits if the ordinance is violated. Authorize civil action by the county attorney to ensure compliance with the ordinance — in addition to potential criminal prosecution by the commonwealth’s attorney.

The 60 days has now passed, and Chesterfield Police are working on information to share with business owners that will educate them about compliance and enforcement, according to a spokesperson for the department.

Informational letters will be sent via certified mail. However, the date of when these letters will be sent has not been decided.

It is unknown when enforcement of the new rules for massage parlors will begin, but Chesterfield Police say it will not be until they have had time to share information about the process.