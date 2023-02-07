CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student was found with a gun Tuesday at Lloyd C. Bird High School in Chesterfield County.

L.C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to the parents of students on Tuesday, Feb. 7, confirming that a student had a gun at the school, located on the 10300 block of Courthouse Road in Chesterfield County.

The email warns parents that there “potentially serious” consequences with the school and police for students who bring anything that could be considered a weapon onto school property.

“Maintaining a safe, supportive and nurturing learning environment remains one of the primary goals of Bird High School,” Blanton said in the email.

No school activities have been cancelled due to the incident, according to Chesterfield County Public Schools.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.