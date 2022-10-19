CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A student was found with a gun on the campus of L.C. Bird High School on Wednesday afternoon, according to a statement from the school’s principal.

On Wednesday, Oct. 19, Lloyd C. Bird High School Principal Adrienne Blanton sent an email to parents and guardians of students at the school informing them of an incident that had occurred at the school earlier that day.

According to the statement, at 3:15 p.m., L.C. Bird High School administration school received information that a student in the bus loop area possibly had a weapon. Students were removed from the bus loop area and police quickly responded to the school.

According to Blanton, police determined that the student was in possession of a handgun and magazine.

While no information is available at this time regarding potential charges the student may face, Blanton emphasized in her statement that students who bring weapons to school may face consequences including suspension, expulsion or time in the juvenile detention center.