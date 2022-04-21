CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Several students are hurt after a Chesterfield County school bus ran off Hull Steet Road, ending up flipped over on its side in the bottom of a ditch Thursday evening.

The Chesterfield Fire Department said several students are being transported to the hospital with injuries. According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, all westbound lanes were closed near Pocoshock Boulevard (Route 733) due to the crash.

The fire department estimated anywhere from three to six people could be transported to the hospital, “I believe it is going to be a couple,” a spokesperson said. The department could not confirm the ages of the students, or if the bus was traveling from an elementary, middle, or high school.

Chesterfield Fire did confirm that all people were rescued from inside the bus. Several ambulances were on the scene, and people were attended to by emergency personnel. Many people were seen standing nearby, and climbing on top of the bus, helping to rescue those inside.

Location of the crash

8News has confirmed that 7 people were on the bus when it crashed, five kids, and two adults. Four of those kids, and two adults were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The other child’s family refused an ambulance and was taken to the hospital by a family member.

A witness to the incident told 8News that a blue pickup truck sideswiped the bus, which caused it to run off the road into a swampy ravine. Chesterfield Fire confirmed that it received a report for a “school bus versus another vehicle.”

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.