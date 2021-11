CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County students can start thinking about choosing a college to attend soon.

Juniors and seniors will have the chance to meet with college representatives on Thursday at the county’s college fair.

Schools from all over the country will be there. The event will be from 6-8 p.m. at the Thomas R. Fulghum Conference Center.

Registration for the event is required. To sign up, click here.