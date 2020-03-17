1  of  30
Closings & Delays
Amelia County Public Schools Boys and Girls Club of Metro Richmond Buckingham County Public Schools Chesterfield County Courts Chesterfield County Public Schools Children's Museum of Richmond Colonial Heights City Government Colonial Heights Courts Dinwiddie County Circuit Court Dinwiddie County Gov't Offices Essex County Public Schools Faison Center Gill Grove Baptist School Gill Grove Day Care Goochland County Gov't Offices Goochland County Public Schools Hanover County Gov't and Courts Henrico Government Offices Hopewell City Government Huguenot Road Baptist Church Lunenburg County Public Schools New Kent County Gov't Offices Prince George County Gov't Offices Red Lane Baptist Richmond Behavioral Health Authority Science Museum of Virginia St. Luke Lutheran Church Sussex County Public Schools The Metropolitan Baptist Church Union Hope Baptist Church

Stuffed dog gets unexpected vacation at Midlothian hotel

Chesterfield County

'Don't worry, he didn't work too hard and we gave him plenty of playtime!'

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Stuffed animals provide children with comfort and event a little companionship — but did you ever consider they might need a few days off? Well, one lucky stuffed dog got just that.

Allison Kuykendall recently visited Richmond for a girl’s soccer tournament. Her daughter, Juniper, brought along a stuffed dog named “Ruff Ruff,” which goes everywhere she goes. However, after driving home Kuykendall and her daughter realized they left the stuffed companion behind.

Kuykendall said she called the hotel they stayed at, the Doubletree by Hilton in Midlothian, to see if anyone had found him.

A few days later the hotel sent her photos of Ruff Ruff enjoying his time at Doubletree and a handwritten note that said:

Dear Juniper,

Thanks for letting us borrow Ruff Ruff for a day! He was such a big help around the hotel! Don’t worry, he didn’t work too hard and we gave him plenty of playtime! He’s missed you so much! Thanks again and hope you and Ruff Ruff visit us soon! Love,

Doubletree Team

In the end, the crisis was averted and Kuykendall’s daughter has a story she can tell for the rest of her life.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events