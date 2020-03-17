Stuffed dog gets unexpected vacation at Midlothian hotel

'Don't worry, he didn't work too hard and we gave him plenty of playtime!'

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. (WRIC) — Stuffed animals provide children with comfort and event a little companionship — but did you ever consider they might need a few days off? Well, one lucky stuffed dog got just that.

Allison Kuykendall recently visited Richmond for a girl’s soccer tournament. Her daughter, Juniper, brought along a stuffed dog named “Ruff Ruff,” which goes everywhere she goes. However, after driving home Kuykendall and her daughter realized they left the stuffed companion behind.

Kuykendall said she called the hotel they stayed at, the Doubletree by Hilton in Midlothian, to see if anyone had found him.

A few days later the hotel sent her photos of Ruff Ruff enjoying his time at Doubletree and a handwritten note that said:

Dear Juniper, Thanks for letting us borrow Ruff Ruff for a day! He was such a big help around the hotel! Don’t worry, he didn’t work too hard and we gave him plenty of playtime! He’s missed you so much! Thanks again and hope you and Ruff Ruff visit us soon! Love, Doubletree Team

In the end, the crisis was averted and Kuykendall’s daughter has a story she can tell for the rest of her life.

LATEST HEADLINES: