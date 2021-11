CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Public Schools is holding a job fair for prospective substitute teachers.

The event will take place from 3-6 p.m. today at Midlothian Middle School. Pay for subs in Chesterfield has increased to $101.50 per day for short-term hires and $203 per day for long-term jobs, high-demand days and Fridays.

Registration for the event ahead of time is encouraged. To register, CLICK HERE.