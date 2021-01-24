Sunday evening house fire displaces five people in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sunday evening house fire displaced a family of two adults, three children and two pets according to the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Department.
Chesterfield Fire received a call about a structure fire at 4:25 p.m. and crews arrived at the 3100 block of Holridge Street at 4:29 p.m.
Chesterfield County Chief Battalion Justin Adams said there were no injuries.
The Red Cross has been called to assist the family. Chesterfield Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire and the severity of the damage.