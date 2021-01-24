Sunday evening house fire displaces five people in Chesterfield County

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Sunday evening house fire displaced a family of two adults, three children and two pets according to the Chesterfield County Fire and EMS Department.

Chesterfield Fire received a call about a structure fire at 4:25 p.m. and crews arrived at the 3100 block of Holridge Street at 4:29 p.m.

Chesterfield County Chief Battalion Justin Adams said there were no injuries.

Firefighters working to put out the blaze. (Photo: Olivia Jaquith)

The Red Cross has been called to assist the family. Chesterfield Fire is still investigating the cause of the fire and the severity of the damage.