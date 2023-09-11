CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Monacan High School will hold a craft fair in November where attendees will enjoy a variety of local vendors with handmade goods, with the goal of raising money for students in band classes.

The Fall Craft Fair is sponsored by the Monacan Band Boosters — a volunteer organization made up of parents of band students that supports the school band.

Hosted from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 11, the fair will take place at the school, located at 11501 Smoketree Dr. in North Chesterfield.

The craft fair is currently recruiting vendors for the event. The cost to register is $50 for a space. Cafeteria tables with non-removable stools are available for rent at $5 per table, with a maximum of two tables per space.

Vendor registration begins at 6:30 a.m. Nov. 11, and vendors should be set up and ready for the fair by 8:45 a.m.

Monacan Band Boosters will provide two free coffees and pastries per vendor space and a complimentary breakfast. A concession stand will also be available throughout the day with additional food available for purchase.

Student volunteers will be on hand to help vendors with loading and unloading. Vendors must keep their spaces open until the show ends at 3 p.m.

Anyone with questions about the fair can contact Nicole McMullin, event chairperson, at monacancraftfair@gmail.com or by phone at 804-852-0030.